$24,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 30000 KMS . CLEAN CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 30000 KMS . CLEAN CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
30,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0NY259544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6751
- Mileage 30,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
