2022 Nissan Sentra

30,205 KM

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 30000 KMS . CLEAN CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 30000 KMS . CLEAN CARFAX. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED!

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

30,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV0NY259544

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6751
  • Mileage 30,205 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2022 Nissan Sentra