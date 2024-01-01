Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Toyota Corolla

43,732 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,732KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE2NP317800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB Input
Lane Departure Alert
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
High-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Road Edge Detection
LED Daytime Running Headlights
Auotmatic Headlamp System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4WD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 4WD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam 105,968 KM $53,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring w/ Rearview Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring w/ Rearview Cam, Sunroof, Bluetooth 99,229 KM $23,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 46,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla