Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 BMW X1

1,924 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2023 BMW X1

xDrive28i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
1,924KM
Used
VIN WBX73EF06P5W30860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Comfort Access
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
12 V Power Outlet
Full Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support

