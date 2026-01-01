2023 Chevrolet Blazer

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950</p><p id=p-rc_6c301ef3e93be4c4-27 data-path-to-node=2></p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Clean CarFax. <span class=citation-433 citation-end-433>18-inch alloy wheels<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=1><!----></sup></span> | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Leather-appointed seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat | 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat | Heated front seats | 10.2-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Chevrolet Safety Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Forward Collision Alert | Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning | Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless Open and Start | Remote engine start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. <span class=citation-432 citation-end-432>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (228HP) with 9-speed automatic transmission.<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=2><!----></sup></span> Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><span class=citation-430 citation-end-430>The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer True North is a striking and incredibly stylish midsize SUV that stands out with its aggressive, Camaro-inspired design.<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=4><!----></sup></span> <span class=citation-429 citation-end-429>Updated with a refreshed front fascia and sleek LED lighting for 2023,<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=5><!----></sup></span> it turns heads across the GTA. <span class=citation-428 citation-end-428>The True North trim brings premium comfort to the spacious cabin with refined leather seating<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=6><!----></sup></span> and heated front seats for those chilly Ontario mornings. <span class=citation-427 citation-end-427>Staying connected is effortless with the massive 10.2-inch touchscreen<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=7><!----></sup></span> featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. <span class=citation-426 citation-end-426>Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=8><!----></sup></span> paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Blazer delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all Canadian weather conditions. <span class=citation-425 citation-end-425>Complete with standard power liftgate convenience<sup class=superscript data-turn-source-index=9><!----></sup></span> and the comprehensive Chevrolet Safety Assist suite—including Blind Zone Alert—the Blazer True North offers an unparalleled blend of sporty performance, technology, and everyday practicality. We have a wide selection of used Chevrolet Blazer to help you choose.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

TRUE NORTH | AWD | Leather | BSM | CarPlay

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14094159

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

TRUE NORTH | AWD | Leather | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBJRS4PS116812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC477
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950

Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Leather-appointed seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat | 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat | Heated front seats | 10.2-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Chevrolet Safety Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Forward Collision Alert | Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning | Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless Open and Start | Remote engine start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (228HP) with 9-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Chevrolet Blazer True North is a striking and incredibly stylish midsize SUV that stands out with its aggressive, Camaro-inspired design. Updated with a refreshed front fascia and sleek LED lighting for 2023, it turns heads across the GTA. The True North trim brings premium comfort to the spacious cabin with refined leather seating and heated front seats for those chilly Ontario mornings. Staying connected is effortless with the massive 10.2-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Blazer delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all Canadian weather conditions. Complete with standard power liftgate convenience and the comprehensive Chevrolet Safety Assist suite—including Blind Zone Alert—the Blazer True North offers an unparalleled blend of sporty performance, technology, and everyday practicality. We have a wide selection of used Chevrolet Blazer to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$26,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2023 Chevrolet Blazer