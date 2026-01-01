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2023 Chevrolet Blazer
TRUE NORTH | AWD | Leather | BSM | CarPlay
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
TRUE NORTH | AWD | Leather | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBJRS4PS116812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC477
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $28,950 Finance Price: $26,950Clean CarFax. 18-inch alloy wheels | All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Leather-appointed seating surfaces | 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat | 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat | Heated front seats | 10.2-inch touchscreen display | Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Chevrolet Safety Assist | Automatic Emergency Braking | Forward Collision Alert | Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning | Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Keyless Open and Start | Remote engine start | Power liftgate | Backup camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (228HP) with 9-speed automatic transmission. Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers.———————————————————————————Vehicle ReviewThe 2023 Chevrolet Blazer True North is a striking and incredibly stylish midsize SUV that stands out with its aggressive, Camaro-inspired design. Updated with a refreshed front fascia and sleek LED lighting for 2023, it turns heads across the GTA. The True North trim brings premium comfort to the spacious cabin with refined leather seating and heated front seats for those chilly Ontario mornings. Staying connected is effortless with the massive 10.2-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the Blazer delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all Canadian weather conditions. Complete with standard power liftgate convenience and the comprehensive Chevrolet Safety Assist suite—including Blind Zone Alert—the Blazer True North offers an unparalleled blend of sporty performance, technology, and everyday practicality. We have a wide selection of used Chevrolet Blazer to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$26,950
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Autorama
416-739-7262
2023 Chevrolet Blazer