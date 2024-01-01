Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Kia Sportage

56,511 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,511KM
Used
VIN KNDPVCAFXP7167228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6-speakers

Convenience

Remote car starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control
Trailer stability assist
Lane Follow Assist

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

SMART KEY
USB port
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
LED Fog Lights
Lane Keeping Assist System
Smart cruise control
Smart Power Liftgate
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
4.2" TFT Instrument Cluster
12.3" Multimedia Interface
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance w/ Junction Turning Function
Quilted Synthetic Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 23,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Trend AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA Trend AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 35,815 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 98,252 KM $15,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Sportage