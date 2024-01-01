Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

6,911 KM

Details Description Features

$28,490

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,490

+ taxes & licensing

6,911KM
Used
VIN 3VWCM7BU5PM030237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
6.5" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4-speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Hill hold assist

Additional Features

USB port
Led Headlights
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

2023 Volkswagen Jetta