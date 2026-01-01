$28,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
2024 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBCM0RM697758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5798
- Mileage 71,636 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
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$28,988
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Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2024 Mazda CX-30