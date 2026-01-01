$28,499+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS MODEL, AWD, LEATHER & CLOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, H
2025 Mazda CX-5
GS MODEL, AWD, LEATHER & CLOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, H
Location
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
1 (855) 581-9590
Advertised Unfit
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,656 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Grey vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: GS MODEL, AWD, LEATHER & CLOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.
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Certification:
Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
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We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.
Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.
Former Daily Rental
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1 (855) 581-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1 (855) 581-9590