2025 Mitsubishi RVR

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Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Premium Sound System<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 118892

2025 Mitsubishi RVR

2,954 KM

Details Description Features

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14496181

2025 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,954KM
VIN JA4AJVAW5SU603792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 118892

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$27,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2025 Mitsubishi RVR