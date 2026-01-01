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Used 2026 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Toronto, ON

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

5,500 KM

Details

$81,102.92

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
14437111

2026 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-599-4605

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Contact Seller

$81,102.92

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
5,500KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T6K089
  • Mileage 5,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Chevrolet Buick GMC

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
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877-599-XXXX

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877-599-4605

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$81,102.92

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-599-4605

2026 GMC Sierra 1500