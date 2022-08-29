Menu
2008 BMW M3

104,504 KM

$35,910

+ tax & licensing
$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2008 BMW M3

2008 BMW M3

M3 I CONVERTBLE I 6-SPEED I COMING SOON

2008 BMW M3

M3 I CONVERTBLE I 6-SPEED I COMING SOON

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

104,504KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9168064
  Stock #: 24143A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 104,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Heated Seats, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Convertible HardTop, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5J x 18 Fr & 9.5J x 18 Rr M Double Spoke. Sparkling Graphite Metallic 2008 BMW M3 M3 I CONVERTBLE I 6-SPEED I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2022 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Performance, discreet styling upgrades, a magnificently tuned engine, track-ready handling and brakes and all-around recognition and exclusivity are highly rated by M3 owners. Many owners report that the M3 also does well as a daily driver when driven gently, too. Comfortable seats and a look that favours sportiness, not bling, round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Convertible

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

