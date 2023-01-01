$19,900+ tax & licensing
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti Q50
LOT OF UPGRADES | NAV | SUNROOF | 19 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
159,119KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10024641
- VIN: JN1BV7AR7FM415014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
