2015 Infiniti Q50

159,119 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

LOT OF UPGRADES | NAV | SUNROOF | 19 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

159,119KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10024641
  • VIN: JN1BV7AR7FM415014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-XXXX

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
