$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Jaguar XJ
3.0 | PREMIUM LUXURY | MERIDIAN | 20 IN WHEELS
2015 Jaguar XJ
3.0 | PREMIUM LUXURY | MERIDIAN | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,510KM
Used
VIN SAJXJ1CD0F8V84685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,510 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
