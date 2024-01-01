Menu
***SUPER RARE FIND****

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior w/AMG Matte Silver Fibre Glass Trim. 

Local Trade In, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome! 

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG 4Matic Sedan Is Loaded With Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Climate Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, Carbon Fibre (Exterior Mirrors, And Rear Spoiler), Power Trunk Closer, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Active LED Headlights, And Upgraded 19 Inch AMG Bi-Colour Multi Spoke Wheels. 

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS for Rear-End Collision, BAS PLUS, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, 

Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

97,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF6EB9GU147143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4617535
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***SUPER RARE FIND****

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior w/AMG Matte Silver Fibre Glass Trim.

Local Trade In, Clean Carfax, Certified, Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available. Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG 4Matic Sedan Is Loaded With Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Climate Comfort Seats, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, Carbon Fibre (Exterior Mirrors, And Rear Spoiler), Power Trunk Closer, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Active LED Headlights, And Upgraded 19 Inch AMG Bi-Colour Multi Spoke Wheels.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, CMS Rear, DISTRONIC PLUS, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS for Rear-End Collision, BAS PLUS, BAS PLUS w/Cross-Traffic Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And More

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification,

Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

