Menu
Account
Sign In
White 2016 Porsche Boxster NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DONT CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you’re just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. So if youre looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999. Reviews: * The Boxster and Cayman are highly rated in terms of everyday driveability, thrilling performance, world-class drivetrains, and high levels of utility, thanks to the multiple trunks. As sports cars go, both are relatively easy to enter and exit, and all-around visibility is decent, too. Partially because Cayman and Boxster are relatively light, ride quality is also highly rated on most models, as engineers didn’t need to use ultra-stiff springs to enhance handling. Both Boxster and Cayman will perform well in a track-day setting, but also make great everyday drivers and highway cruisers too. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

2016 Porsche Boxster

85,139 KM

Details Description Features

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Porsche Boxster

ROADSTER | NAV | BOSE | SOFT TOP | BUCKET SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
13118813

2016 Porsche Boxster

ROADSTER | NAV | BOSE | SOFT TOP | BUCKET SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 13118813
  2. 13118813
  3. 13118813
  4. 13118813
  5. 13118813
  6. 13118813
  7. 13118813
  8. 13118813
  9. 13118813
  10. 13118813
  11. 13118813
  12. 13118813
  13. 13118813
  14. 13118813
  15. 13118813
  16. 13118813
  17. 13118813
  18. 13118813
  19. 13118813
  20. 13118813
  21. 13118813
  22. 13118813
  23. 13118813
  24. 13118813
  25. 13118813
  26. 13118813
  27. 13118813
  28. 13118813
  29. 13118813
  30. 13118813
  31. 13118813
  32. 13118813
  33. 13118813
  34. 13118813
  35. 13118813
  36. 13118813
  37. 13118813
  38. 13118813
  39. 13118813
Contact Seller

$58,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,139KM
VIN WP0CA2A82GS120956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 29354
  • Mileage 85,139 KM

Vehicle Description

White 2016 Porsche Boxster

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you’re just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Reviews:
* The Boxster and Cayman are highly rated in terms of everyday driveability, thrilling performance, world-class drivetrains, and high levels of utility, thanks to the multiple trunks. As sports cars go, both are relatively easy to enter and exit, and all-around visibility is decent, too. Partially because Cayman and Boxster are relatively light, ride quality is also highly rated on most models, as engineers didn’t need to use ultra-stiff springs to enhance handling. Both Boxster and Cayman will perform well in a track-day setting, but also make great everyday drivers and highway cruisers too. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2018 Karma Revero PREMIUM PLUS | 2.0T | BREMBO | 22 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2018 Karma Revero PREMIUM PLUS | 2.0T | BREMBO | 22 IN 29,900 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 580 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | 21 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 580 | AMG | PREMIUM PKG | 21 IN 43,095 KM $92,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi E-Tron GT QUATTRO | BANG OLUFSEN | PANO | HUD | 20 IN for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Audi E-Tron GT QUATTRO | BANG OLUFSEN | PANO | HUD | 20 IN 33,093 KM $66,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Porsche Boxster