This beautiful 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS is a local Ontario Vehicle. Feel the symphony of sound with the BOSE audio system as you cruise on sleek 20-inch wheels, making every journey a symphony of delight. Get ready to experience driving like never before in this masterpiece of automotive engineering Key features Include: - Premium Plus Pkg - ParkAssist (Front and Rear) Including Rearview Camera - BOSE® Surround Sound-System - Seat Ventilation (Front) - 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package - 20-inch Sport Classic wheel painted in Black (high-gloss finish) - Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission - Adaptive air suspension for customizable ride comfort - Leather interior with elegant design details - Sport seats with memory function for driver and front passenger - Heated and ventilated front seats for added comfort - Red Calipers - Navigation System - Bluetooth Connectivity - Adaptive Cruise Control - Power liftgate - Keyless entry - Porsche Car Connect - Porsche Active Suspension Management - Porsche Stability Management - Sunroof

2016 Porsche Panamera

150,618 KM

$41,910

+ tax & licensing
2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

2016 Porsche Panamera

GTS | PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | 20 IN WHEELS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$41,910

+ taxes & licensing

150,618KM
Used
VIN wp0af2a72gl080601

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25553
  • Mileage 150,618 KM

This beautiful 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS is a local Ontario Vehicle. Feel the symphony of sound with the BOSE audio system as you cruise on sleek 20-inch wheels, making every journey a symphony of delight. Get ready to experience driving like never before in this masterpiece of automotive engineering

Key features Include:

- Premium Plus Pkg
- ParkAssist (Front and Rear) Including Rearview Camera
- BOSE® Surround Sound-System
- Seat Ventilation (Front)
- 14-way Power Seats with Memory Package
- 20-inch Sport Classic wheel painted in Black (high-gloss finish)
- Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission
- Adaptive air suspension for customizable ride comfort
- Leather interior with elegant design details
- Sport seats with memory function for driver and front passenger
- Heated and ventilated front seats for added comfort
- Red Calipers
- Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power liftgate
- Keyless entry
- Porsche Car Connect
- Porsche Active Suspension Management
- Porsche Stability Management
- Sunroof


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$41,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Porsche Panamera