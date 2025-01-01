Menu
2018 Karma Revero

29,900 KM

Details

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Karma Revero

PREMIUM PLUS | 2.0T | BREMBO | 22 IN

13112867

2018 Karma Revero

PREMIUM PLUS | 2.0T | BREMBO | 22 IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,900KM
VIN 50GK41SA1JA000130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$49,900

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 Karma Revero