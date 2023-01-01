Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

98,086 KM

Details

$42,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | PANO | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | PANO | NAV

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10745246
  2. 10745246
  3. 10745246
  4. 10745246
  5. 10745246
  6. 10745246
  7. 10745246
  8. 10745246
  9. 10745246
  10. 10745246
  11. 10745246
  12. 10745246
  13. 10745246
  14. 10745246
  15. 10745246
  16. 10745246
  17. 10745246
  18. 10745246
  19. 10745246
  20. 10745246
  21. 10745246
  22. 10745246
  23. 10745246
  24. 10745246
  25. 10745246
  26. 10745246
  27. 10745246
  28. 10745246
  29. 10745246
Contact Seller

$42,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,086KM
Used
VIN SALYL2RV4JA725383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,086 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 | 4MATIC | NAV | PANO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 | 4MATIC | NAV | PANO 55,627 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Tesla Model S 85 | PANO | NAV | ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2013 Tesla Model S 85 | PANO | NAV | ALLOY WHEELS 71,713 KM $29,910 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE | BOSE | LEATHER for sale in Vaughan, ON
2001 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE | BOSE | LEATHER 82,856 KM $24,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar