2018 RAM 1500

122,129 KM

Details

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 CREW CAB | DIESEL | 20 IN WHEELS

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 CREW CAB | DIESEL | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

122,129KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LMXJS287512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26816
  • Mileage 122,129 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2018 RAM 1500