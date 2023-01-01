Menu
2019 Audi e-tron

101,242 KM

Details Features

$51,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

55 | PROGRESSIV | CARPLAY | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

$51,910

+ taxes & licensing

101,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081212
  • Stock #: 25388
  • VIN: WA1AAAGE9KB006308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,242 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

