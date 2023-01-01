$51,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi e-tron
55 | PROGRESSIV | CARPLAY | 20 IN WHEELS
101,242KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081212
- Stock #: 25388
- VIN: WA1AAAGE9KB006308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,242 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
