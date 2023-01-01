$30,795+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
2020 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Maple Honda
89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
905-832-1202
$30,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda CR-V LX Auto Start| Honda Sensing| Good Condition|
Honda Sensing| Apple Car Play| Android Auto| AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 190hp
Why Buy from Maple Honda? REVIEWS: Why buy an used car from Maple Honda? Our reviews will answer the question for you. We have over 2,500 Google reviews and have an average score of 4.9 out of a possible 5. Who better to trust when buying an used car than the people who have already done so? DEPENDABLE DEALER: The Zanchin Group of companies has been providing new and used vehicles in Vaughan for over 40 years. Since 1973 our standards of excellent service and customer care has enabled us to grow to over 34 stores in the Great Toronto area and beyond. Still family owned and still providing exceptional customer care. WARRANTY / PROTECTION: Buying an used vehicle from Maple Honda is always a safe and sound investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. That's why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days safety related items only. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. TRADE-INS: We want your trade! Looking for the best price for your car? Our trade-in process is simple, quick and easy. You get the best price for your car with a transparent, market-leading value within a few minutes whether you are buying a new one from us or not. Our Used Sales Department is ALWAYS in need of fresh vehicles. Selling your car? Contact us for a value that will make you happy and get paid the same day. Https:/www.maplehonda.com.
Easy to buy, easy for servicing. You can find us in the Maple Auto Mall on Jane Street north of Rutherford. We are close both Canada's Wonderland and Vaughan Mills shopping centre. Easy to call in while you are shopping or visiting Wonderland, Maple Honda provides used Honda cars and trucks to buyers all over the GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. Our low used car prices attract buyers from as far away as Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and even the Mississauga and Oakville areas of Ontario. We have provided amazing customer service to Honda vehicle owners for over 40 years. As part of the Zanchin Auto group we offer dependable service and excellent customer care. We are here for you and your Honda.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maple Honda
Maple Honda
Call Dealer
905-832-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-832-1202