Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda CR-V LX Auto Start| Honda Sensing| Good Condition| Honda Sensing| Apple Car Play| Android Auto| AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 190hp

2020 Honda CR-V

57,624 KM

$30,795

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

LX

2020 Honda CR-V

LX

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

$30,795

+ taxes & licensing

57,624KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H25LH213217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda CR-V LX Auto Start| Honda Sensing| Good Condition|

Honda Sensing| Apple Car Play| Android Auto| AWD CVT 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 190hp


Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

2020 Honda CR-V