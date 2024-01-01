$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport MHEV HST
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 66071
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuji White Exterior On Pimento/Ebn/Ebn/Pim/Ebn, HST Windsor Leather Seat Trim Seats w/ 16-Way Heated/Cooled HST Front Seats w/Memory.
Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport MHEV HST Is Loaded With A Climate Front & Rear Seats, Cabin Air Ionisation, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Extended Dark Engine Turned Aluminum Trim Finisher, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Head-Up Display, Heated Windscreen, Drive Pro Pack -inc: High-Speed Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, On/Off-Road Pack -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range), All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and terrain response 2 w/dynamic program, CD/DVD Player -inc: Contained within glove box compartment, 22" Full Size Spare Wheel, Wheels: 22" Gloss Black (Style 5086),Deployable Side Steps, Back-Up Camera, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
