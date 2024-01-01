$74,898+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 560 4MATIC LWB Sedan
Location
Northline Motors Inc.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
$74,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NM010154
- Mileage 60,402 KM
Vehicle Description
****CALL TODAY AND QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES!!!
Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.
Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!
Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Northline Motors Inc.
Northline Motors Inc.
Call Dealer
905-851-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600