2021 Audi Q8

Brown

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Audi Q8

56,691 KM

$59,898

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q8

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

2021 Audi Q8

Progressiv 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$59,898

+ taxes & licensing

56,691KM
Used
VIN WA1DVAF10MD031038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-XXXX

905-851-1600

$59,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2021 Audi Q8