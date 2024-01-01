2021 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Chalk (BMW Individual) Exterior On Fiona Red/Black, BMW Individual Merino Leather Upholstery Interior, And An Aluminum Fabric Trim. 

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified!

This 2021 BMW M340i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Adaptive M Suspension, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, 20" M Performance Wheels, And Red M Sport Brakes.

Premium Enhanced Package Includes Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Automatic Trunk, Leatherette Dashboard, Universal Remote Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, WiFi Hotspot, And More!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA5U9C01MFK86676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3353859
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

