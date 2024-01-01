2021 BMW 3 Series

$56,888+ tax & licensing
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$56,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3353859
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Chalk (BMW Individual) Exterior On Fiona Red/Black, BMW Individual Merino Leather Upholstery Interior, And An Aluminum Fabric Trim.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified!
This 2021 BMW M340i xDrive Is Loaded With A Premium Enhanced Package, Adaptive M Suspension, High-Gloss Black Exterior Contents, 20" M Performance Wheels, And Red M Sport Brakes.
Premium Enhanced Package Includes Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Automatic Trunk, Leatherette Dashboard, Universal Remote Control, Front & Rear Seat Heating, Wireless Charging w/Extended Bluetooth & USB, WiFi Hotspot, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
