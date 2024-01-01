Menu
Account
Sign In
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

29,707 KM

Details Description

$73,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 11072501
  2. 11072501
  3. 11072501
  4. 11072501
  5. 11072501
  6. 11072501
  7. 11072501
  8. 11072501
  9. 11072501
  10. 11072501
  11. 11072501
  12. 11072501
  13. 11072501
  14. 11072501
  15. 11072501
  16. 11072501
  17. 11072501
  18. 11072501
  19. 11072501
  20. 11072501
  21. 11072501
  22. 11072501
  23. 11072501
  24. 11072501
  25. 11072501
  26. 11072501
  27. 11072501
  28. 11072501
  29. 11072501
  30. 11072501
  31. 11072501
  32. 11072501
  33. 11072501
  34. 11072501
  35. 11072501
  36. 11072501
  37. 11072501
  38. 11072501
  39. 11072501
  40. 11072501
  41. 11072501
  42. 11072501
  43. 11072501
  44. 11072501
  45. 11072501
  46. 11072501
  47. 11072501
  48. 11072501
  49. 11072501
  50. 11072501
Contact Seller

$73,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
29,707KM
Used
VIN SALWS2RU4MA753772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,707 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan.

Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!

Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

Used 2020 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 56,982 KM $34,898 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2DR CPE E 400 4MATIC for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2DR CPE E 400 4MATIC 72,402 KM $28,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Maserati Levante GranLusso 3.0L for sale in Vaughan, ON
2019 Maserati Levante GranLusso 3.0L 45,713 KM $55,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$73,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover