Recent Arrival! Red Multi-Coat 2021 Tesla Model X NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2024 CBRB Dealer Award, the Canadian Choice Award 2024,the 2024 BNS Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry.

2021 Tesla Model X

50,450 KM

$99,910

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model X

PERFORMANCE | LUDICROUS | FSD | 6 PASS

2021 Tesla Model X

PERFORMANCE | LUDICROUS | FSD | 6 PASS

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$99,910

+ taxes & licensing

50,450KM
Used
VIN 5YJXCBE45MF315879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Red Multi-Coat 2021 Tesla Model X

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

2021 Tesla Model X