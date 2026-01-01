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2022 BMW M4

58,517 KM

Details Features

$88,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 BMW M4

COMPETITION | CONVERTIBLE | XDRIVE | VALVETRONIC

Watch This Vehicle
14499715

2022 BMW M4

COMPETITION | CONVERTIBLE | XDRIVE | VALVETRONIC

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Contact Seller

$88,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,517KM
VIN WBS33BA0XNCH47380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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905-264-9888

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$88,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2022 BMW M4