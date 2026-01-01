Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

112,621 KM

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | AWD | ACCELERATION BOOST

13510808

2022 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE | AWD | ACCELERATION BOOST

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,621KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE5NF313552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,621 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2022 Tesla Model Y