$53,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
7,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1EAAFY3P2187846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ibis White Exterior On Black Leather Interior.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty September 29 2027/80,000Km!Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI S-Line Black Package Is Loaded With A Navigation. 10.1" Touch Display, Bluetooth, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Audi Smartphone Interface w/Wireless CarPlay, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Audi Connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Black Optics (Grille & Window Surround), Piano Black Inlays, Black Side Mirrors And Gloss Black Centre Console, S Line Interior Badging, Black Roof Rails, Black Headliner, 20" 5-V Star Design, Gloss Anthracite Black, Stainless Steel Pedals, Front Sports Seats, Contrast Stitching And Power Lumbar For Both Front Seats, And More.We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
