$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM LUXURY | PLATINUM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT
2023 Cadillac Escalade
PREMIUM LUXURY | PLATINUM | REAR ENTERTAINMENT
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 30821
- Mileage 115,788 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury Platinum is a local Ontario vehicle with a clean CARFAX report, offering the pinnacle of luxury, advanced technology, and full-size SUV capability. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade ESV delivers effortless performance, exceptional comfort, and impressive towing capability. Finished in the range-topping Premium Luxury Platinum trim and equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment System, this Escalade provides an unparalleled experience for both driver and passengers.
Key Features:
Four-Wheel Drive
Premium Luxury Platinum Trim
Rear Seat Entertainment System
36-Speaker AKG® Studio Reference Audio System
Curved 38-Inch OLED Infotainment Display with Navigation
Panoramic Power Sunroof
Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function
Heated Second-Row Seats
22-Inch Alloy Wheels
NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.
WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE
Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2026 Best in Business award, the 2025 CarGurus Award, the 2026 Top Choice Award, the 2026 Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2026 Canadian Choice Award, the 2026 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!
With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.
At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!
We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.
Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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