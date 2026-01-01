$74,900+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Tesla Model X
YOKE STEERING | 20 IN
2023 Tesla Model X
YOKE STEERING | 20 IN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$74,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,999KM
VIN 7SAXCDE55PF381120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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$74,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
905-264-9888
2023 Tesla Model X