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2023 Tesla Model X

129,999 KM

Details Features

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Tesla Model X

YOKE STEERING | 20 IN

Watch This Vehicle
14281319

2023 Tesla Model X

YOKE STEERING | 20 IN

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Contact Seller

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,999KM
VIN 7SAXCDE55PF381120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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905-264-9888

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$74,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2023 Tesla Model X