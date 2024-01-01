Menu
<div>Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior On Tacora Red Leather Interior, And An Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite Trim.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of BMW Warranty September 14 2027/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2024 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Essential Package, M-Sport Package, M-Sport Pro Package, And Upgraded 19 Double-Spoke Jet Black Alloy Wheels (Style 791M).</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access, Lumbar Support, LED Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Galvanic Controls, LED Fog Lights, M Leather Steering Wheel, Standard Brakes, M Sport Package (337), Variable Sport Steering, Additional Exterior Designation Removal, M Sport Suspension, M Aerodynamics Package, sprint function as well as enhanced engine note on the interior in sport mode, M Sport Pro, Black Exterior Contents, Shadowline Headlights, Black Sapphire M Rear Spoiler, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2024 BMW 4 Series

18,000 KM

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW 4 Series

Coupe

2024 BMW 4 Series

Coupe

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

18,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA73AP03RCP03943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5455560
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2024 BMW 4 Series