New and Used Cars for Sale in Vaughan, ON

Showing 1-50 of 176
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SPORT DYNAMIC HST |ADAPTIVE| LOADED for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SPORT DYNAMIC HST |ADAPTIVE| LOADED
$57,995
+ tax & lic
117,338KM
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6/Supercharged HSE/NAV/CAMERA/PANSUNR/CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6/Supercharged HSE/NAV/CAMERA/PANSUNR/CERTIFIED
$55,799
+ tax & lic
114,699KM
Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Toronto, ON

Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE
Sale
$12,500
+ tax & lic
122,181KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST P400 MHEV, BLACK PACK, NAV, MERIDIAN, HUD for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST P400 MHEV, BLACK PACK, NAV, MERIDIAN, HUD
$85,800
+ tax & lic
61,026KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE Leahter Pano Roof Nav for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr Td6 HSE Leahter Pano Roof Nav
$44,995
+ tax & lic
83,180KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC for sale in Scarborough, ON

2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SC
Sale
$14,999
+ tax & lic
192,000KM
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM
$73,800
+ tax & lic
93,316KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM
$78,800
+ tax & lic
29,593KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic, MERIDIAN, 518HP, V8, PANO, NAV for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P525 HSE Dynamic, MERIDIAN, 518HP, V8, PANO, NAV
$82,800
+ tax & lic
65,898KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr SC for sale in Oakville, ON

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr SC
$8,999
+ tax & lic
207,999KM
Toronto Car Experts

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L SE! Diesel! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 3.0L SE! Diesel! 4 New Tires! Clean CarFax!
$55,988
+ tax & lic
110,215KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE, SUPERCHARGED V6, NAV, CAM, PANO, XENON, LED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE, SUPERCHARGED V6, NAV, CAM, PANO, XENON, LED
$41,800
+ tax & lic
82,255KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB/HUD/ 360CAM/ REAR EXECUTIVE SEAT for sale in Vaughan, ON

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography LWB/HUD/ 360CAM/ REAR EXECUTIVE SEAT
$71,898
+ tax & lic
19,045KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic SE /PANO/ HUD/ MERIDIAN/ NAV/ CAM for sale in Vaughan, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-Dynamic SE /PANO/ HUD/ MERIDIAN/ NAV/ CAM
$53,898
+ tax & lic
68,811KM
Northline Motors Inc.

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE, AWD, NAV, PANO, HUD for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 R-Dynamic HSE, AWD, NAV, PANO, HUD
$55,800
+ tax & lic
62,627KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged, V8, 518HP, NAV, CAM, PANO, MERIDIAN for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged, V8, 518HP, NAV, CAM, PANO, MERIDIAN
$77,800
+ tax & lic
73,133KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV Range Rover Sport Must See Fully Loaded!! for sale in Oakville, ON

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV Range Rover Sport Must See Fully Loaded!!
$87,500
+ tax & lic
49,310KM
Oak-Land Ford

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE, DIESEL, AWD, BLACK PACK for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE, DIESEL, AWD, BLACK PACK
$47,800
+ tax & lic
85,963KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE Td6, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED SEATS
$63,229
+ tax & lic
74,094KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE, AWD, NAVI, HUD, PANO, MERIDIAN SOUND for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE, AWD, NAVI, HUD, PANO, MERIDIAN SOUND
$55,800
+ tax & lic
110,853KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE for sale in North York, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic SE
$39,980
+ tax & lic
100,626KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition
Sale
$20,990
+ tax & lic
155,215KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition LEATHER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS | MOON ROOF for sale in Barrie, ON

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR Carbon Edition LEATHER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS | MOON ROOF
$137,985
+ tax & lic
30,722KM
Barrie Ford

Barrie, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic, NAV, HUD, MERIDIAN, 360 CA for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography Dynamic, NAV, HUD, MERIDIAN, 360 CA
$82,800
+ tax & lic
30,561KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover SUPERCHARGED|AUTOBIOGRAPHY|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED|AUTOBIOGRAPHY|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360CAMERA
$29,900
+ tax & lic
86,000KM
Best Buy Auto

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic SE, DIESEL, AWD, BLACK EXTERIOR PKG for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-Dynamic SE, DIESEL, AWD, BLACK EXTERIOR PKG
$46,800
+ tax & lic
94,819KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover TD6 | DIESEL | PANO | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

TD6 | DIESEL | PANO | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS
$83,910
+ tax & lic
89,459KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door SE for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5 Door SE
$34,995
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5 Door SE for sale in Ancaster, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

5 Door SE
$34,995
+ tax & lic
67,000KM
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover AUTOBIOGRAPHY | 22 IN WHEELS | EXECUTIVE SEATING for sale in Vaughan, ON

2015 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY | 22 IN WHEELS | EXECUTIVE SEATING
$54,910
+ tax & lic
121,482KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 I HSE I 4WD I NO ACCIDENT I FULLY LOADED for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 I HSE I 4WD I NO ACCIDENT I FULLY LOADED
$73,888
+ tax & lic
84,601KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | FRIDGE | MASSAGE for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY | SUPERCHARGED | FRIDGE | MASSAGE
$86,910
+ tax & lic
64,574KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE, MHEV, 395HP, MERIDIAN, NAV, LED, 360 CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P400 HSE, MHEV, 395HP, MERIDIAN, NAV, LED, 360 CAM
$81,051
+ tax & lic
84,531KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE DYNAMIC|SUPERCHARGED|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE DYNAMIC|SUPERCHARGED|NAV|MERIDIAN|PANOROOF|+++
$71,995
+ tax & lic
65,919KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Td6 HSE for sale in North York, ON

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Td6 HSE
$42,980
+ tax & lic
78,184KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged
$39,900
+ tax & lic
153,184KM
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD V8 SC Autobiography Dynamic-1Owner-accidt free for sale in Thornhill, ON

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD V8 SC Autobiography Dynamic-1Owner-accidt free
$37,995
+ tax & lic
134,460KM
House of Cars

Thornhill, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 5.0L V8 Supercharged HSE No Accident Panoramic Roof Meridian HUD for sale in Mississauga, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

P525 5.0L V8 Supercharged HSE No Accident Panoramic Roof Meridian HUD
$96,995
+ tax & lic
41,487KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR|SUPERCHARGED|CARBON HOOD|BREMBO BRAKES|LEATHER INTERIOR| for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR|SUPERCHARGED|CARBON HOOD|BREMBO BRAKES|LEATHER INTERIOR|
$75,698
+ tax & lic
50,111KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4WD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF - LOW KMS !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE 4WD - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF - LOW KMS !!!
$36,888
+ tax & lic
64,150KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography|V8SUPERCHARGED|NAV|REARSCREENS|+++ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography|V8SUPERCHARGED|NAV|REARSCREENS|+++
$24,995
+ tax & lic
131,267KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR Carbon Edition
$124,900
+ tax & lic
57,063KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P300 S|TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 S|TWO-TONE LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$62,698
+ tax & lic
42,068KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Supercharged HSE Dynamic *Ltd Avail* for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6 Supercharged HSE Dynamic *Ltd Avail*
Sale
$70,979
+ tax & lic
55,428KM
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 R-DYNAMIC SE|LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-DYNAMIC SE|LEATHER INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$62,698
+ tax & lic
63,070KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover HSE | FWD |SUN/MOONROO | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

HSE | FWD |SUN/MOONROO | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$17,990
+ tax & lic
133,146KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar S for sale in North York, ON

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

S
$77,980
+ tax & lic
2,601KM
AA Canada Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 SC - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP for sale in North York, ON

2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V8 SC - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP
$44,895
+ tax & lic
153,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DEALER MAINTAIN, NO ACCIDENT, LUXURY HSE for sale in North York, ON

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

DEALER MAINTAIN, NO ACCIDENT, LUXURY HSE
$21,900
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Auto Rev Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SPORT SE | 4 WHEEL DRIVE | NAV | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SPORT SE | 4 WHEEL DRIVE | NAV | COLL ASSIST
$72,990
+ tax & lic
66,643KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON