Menu
Account
Sign In
All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website at<a href=http://www.bentinckauto.com/ style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 ) rel=nofollow>www.bentinckauto.com</a><br /><span style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 )>All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or email</span><a href=http://mailto:bentinckauto@gmail.com/ style=color:rgb( 72 , 160 , 220 ) rel=nofollow>bentinckauto@gmail.com</a>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

103,000 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude IV Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail*

Location

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

519-507-1471

  1. 10927286
  2. 10927286
  3. 10927286
  4. 10927286
  5. 10927286
  6. 10927286
  7. 10927286
  8. 10927286
  9. 10927286
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG0JC324438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bentinck Auto Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail* for sale in Walkerton, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV Altitude IV 4x4 *Ltd Avail* 103,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Pontiac Wave Base 5dr Wgn Base for sale in Walkerton, ON
2005 Pontiac Wave Base 5dr Wgn Base 149,000 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4dr EX (DISC) *Ltd Avail* for sale in Walkerton, ON
2017 Kia Sportage EX FWD 4dr EX (DISC) *Ltd Avail* 228,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Bentinck Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bentinck Auto Sales

Bentinck Auto Sales

115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-1471

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bentinck Auto Sales

519-507-1471

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee