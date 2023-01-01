2019 Jeep Cherokee

$26,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10623303

10623303 Stock #: C1

C1 VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD278890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Mileage 132,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.