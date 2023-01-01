Menu
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

258,512 KM

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

LS NO ACCIDENTS!

LS NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

258,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10089636
  • Stock #: U2312A
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU8CF128443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 258,512 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS Sedan is in the very sharp colour Mocha Steel Metallic! No accidents!



Comes equipped with air conditioning, front bucket with custom cloth trim, remote keyless entry system, anti-lock brake system, 6-speed automatic transmission, 17 wheels, am/fm stereo with CD player, OnStar turn-by-turn navigation, 2.4L V4 engine, power windows, power locks and more.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

