<p>Fresh to our pre-owned lot is this 2014 GMC Sierra SLT in Iridium Metallic!</p> <p>The 2014 GMC Sierra SLT is a powerful pickup truck known for its rugged capabilities and upscale features. With a robust V8 engine, the Sierra SLT offers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it a reliable workhorse for various tasks. Whether on the worksite or navigating daily life, the 2014 GMC Sierra SLT delivers a balanced blend of power, style, and comfort.</p> <p>Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, trailering package, traction control, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, keyless entry, off-road suspension package, 6 assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, 20 alloy wheels, power windows, power seats, power mirrors and locks, CD player and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

153,681 KM

Details Description Features

$26,977

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$26,977

+ taxes & licensing

153,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2VEC2EZ382485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2398A
  • Mileage 153,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

