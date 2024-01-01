$26,977+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$26,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2398A
- Mileage 153,681 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh to our pre-owned lot is this 2014 GMC Sierra SLT in Iridium Metallic!
The 2014 GMC Sierra SLT is a powerful pickup truck known for its rugged capabilities and upscale features. With a robust V8 engine, the Sierra SLT offers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it a reliable workhorse for various tasks. Whether on the worksite or navigating daily life, the 2014 GMC Sierra SLT delivers a balanced blend of power, style, and comfort.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, rear view camera with rear park assist, trailering package, traction control, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, keyless entry, off-road suspension package, 6 assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, 20 alloy wheels, power windows, power seats, power mirrors and locks, CD player and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
