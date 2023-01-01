$14,977+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$14,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10553250
- Stock #: 24013B
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK3G6180209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Just added to our pre-owned lot is this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Siren Red Tintcoat! True North Edition! No accidents!
The 2016 Chevy Equinox LT is a versatile and well-rounded compact SUV. Comes equipped with modern features including, navigation system, cloth upholstery, Pioneer speakers, heated front seats, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear park assist, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power liftgate, cruise control, bluetooth, automatic climate control, automatic lights, XM radio, OnStar and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
