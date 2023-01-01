Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

178,515 KM

Details

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH

Location

178,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10553250
  Stock #: 24013B
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK3G6180209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Just added to our pre-owned lot is this 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Siren Red Tintcoat! True North Edition! No accidents!



The 2016 Chevy Equinox LT is a versatile and well-rounded compact SUV. Comes equipped with modern features including, navigation system, cloth upholstery, Pioneer speakers, heated front seats, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear park assist, power sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power liftgate, cruise control, bluetooth, automatic climate control, automatic lights, XM radio, OnStar and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

