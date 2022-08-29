Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

168,383 KM

$10,977

+ tax & licensing
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto HATCHBACK | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

2016 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto HATCHBACK | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

168,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9193309
  • Stock #: U2200A
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SB9G4169605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2200A
  • Mileage 168,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our used lot is the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT hatchback with a 1.4L turbo engine in beautiful Mosaic Black Metallic!



15" alloy wheels, heated and power windows, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, XM radio, USB outlet and WIFI. Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer.



Fun to drive, chrome exterior accents, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control, power windows, remote ignition, a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration.



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

