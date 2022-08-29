$10,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto HATCHBACK | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$10,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9193309
- Stock #: U2200A
- VIN: 1G1JC6SB9G4169605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U2200A
- Mileage 168,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our used lot is the 2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT hatchback with a 1.4L turbo engine in beautiful Mosaic Black Metallic!
15" alloy wheels, heated and power windows, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, XM radio, USB outlet and WIFI. Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer.
Fun to drive, chrome exterior accents, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control, power windows, remote ignition, a six-speaker sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen interface and smartphone app integration.
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2016-2021MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.