Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Verano

143,755 KM

Details Description Features

$13,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Verano

2017 Buick Verano

LEATHER | 2.4L 4-CYL | CD PLAYER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Verano

LEATHER | 2.4L 4-CYL | CD PLAYER

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9591814
  2. 9591814
  3. 9591814
  4. 9591814
  5. 9591814
  6. 9591814
  7. 9591814
  8. 9591814
  9. 9591814
  10. 9591814
  11. 9591814
  12. 9591814
  13. 9591814
  14. 9591814
  15. 9591814
  16. 9591814
  17. 9591814
  18. 9591814
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

143,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591814
  • Stock #: 23055A
  • VIN: 1G4P15SK5H4103440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our lot is this 2017 Buick Verano in the classic Summit White! 



Comes with Automatic Climate Control, CD Player, Cruise Control, Leather Seating, OnStar with Turn-by-Turn Navigation, USB Outlet, 6 speaker Audio System, Power Lock/Mirrors/Seats and Windows and Steering Wheel Audio Controls. 



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 47,400 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Verano LE...
 143,755 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Flex Limit...
 67,905 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory