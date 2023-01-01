$21,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
$21,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10040373
- Stock #: U2344
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB3HT587202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Just fresh to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Dodge Journey with Canada Value Package!
This versatile SUV combines practicality, comfort and style to meet all of your driving needs. Comes equipped with cruise control, traction control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, bluetooth, touchscreen, anti-lock brake system and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.