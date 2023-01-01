Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

63,135 KM

Details

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$21,977

+ taxes & licensing

63,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040373
  • Stock #: U2344
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB3HT587202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Just fresh to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Dodge Journey with Canada Value Package! 



This versatile SUV combines practicality, comfort and style to meet all of  your driving needs. Comes equipped with cruise control, traction control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, bluetooth, touchscreen, anti-lock brake system and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

