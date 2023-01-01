$28,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10256982
- Stock #: 23080B
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH0H5308425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23080B
- Mileage 91,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Just added to our pre-owned lot is this white 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback! Has a 2.3L Turbo Engine with a 6-speed transmission giving you 310HP/320lb-ft. Youll get the sports car youll love with the gas mileage you need!
Comes equipped with power windows, automatic climate control, 19 alloy wheels, navigation system, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, rear view camera, remote start, traction control, cruise control, power seats, power mirrors, memory seats, rear park assist and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.