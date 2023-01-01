Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

91,910 KM

$28,977

$28,977

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

91,910KM
  Listing ID: 10256982
  Stock #: 23080B
  VIN: 1FA6P8TH0H5308425

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 23080B
  Mileage 91,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Just added to our pre-owned lot is this white 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback! Has a 2.3L Turbo Engine with a 6-speed transmission giving you 310HP/320lb-ft. Youll get the sports car youll love with the gas mileage you need!



Comes equipped with power windows, automatic climate control, 19 alloy wheels, navigation system, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, rear view camera, remote start, traction control, cruise control, power seats, power mirrors, memory seats, rear park assist and more!



Call and book your appointment today!




Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

