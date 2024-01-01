Menu
<p>Recent arrival to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 GMC Canyon SLE in Cyber Grey Metallic! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2017 GMC Canyon SLE is a midsize pickup truck that blends versatility with refinement. With a sleek design, comfortable interior, and advanced technology features, the SLE trim offers a well-rounded driving experience. Powered by a capable engine, it combines practicality with fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and efficient pickup for both urban and off-road adventures.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, trailering package, tinted windows, tonneau cover, assist steps, a touchscreen display, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2017 GMC Canyon

65,281 KM

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon

SLE TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | TONNEAU COVER l REAR VIEW CAMERA

2017 GMC Canyon

SLE TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | TONNEAU COVER l REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

65,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6CEN8H1201959

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,281 KM

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 GMC Canyon