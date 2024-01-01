$36,977+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Canyon
SLE TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | TONNEAU COVER l REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$36,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,281 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent arrival to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 GMC Canyon SLE in Cyber Grey Metallic! No Accidents!
The 2017 GMC Canyon SLE is a midsize pickup truck that blends versatility with refinement. With a sleek design, comfortable interior, and advanced technology features, the SLE trim offers a well-rounded driving experience. Powered by a capable engine, it combines practicality with fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and efficient pickup for both urban and off-road adventures.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, trailering package, tinted windows, tonneau cover, assist steps, a touchscreen display, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
