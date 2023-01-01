Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Accord

83,107 KM

Details Description Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Touring LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Accord

Touring LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10212264
  2. 10212264
  3. 10212264
  4. 10212264
  5. 10212264
  6. 10212264
  7. 10212264
  8. 10212264
  9. 10212264
  10. 10212264
  11. 10212264
  12. 10212264
  13. 10212264
  14. 10212264
  15. 10212264
  16. 10212264
  17. 10212264
  18. 10212264
  19. 10212264
  20. 10212264
  21. 10212264
  22. 10212264
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
83,107KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212264
  • Stock #: 24001B
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F06HA802324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24001B
  • Mileage 83,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2017 Honda Accord Touring! No accidents and LOW kms!



Comes with many convenience features such as, lane keep assit, rear view camera, rear park assist, sunroof, wireless charging, front bucket seats, CD player, navigation system, heated front seats, remote start, forward collision alert, cruise control, keyless entry and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2015 Chevrolet Color...
 63,891 KM
$32,977 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 33,438 KM
$34,977 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 239,611 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory