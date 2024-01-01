$65,977+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$65,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24067A
- Mileage 116,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ! No Accidents!
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is a powerful and stylish heavy-duty truck, featuring a modern exterior design, luxurious interior with advanced technology, and strong towing capabilities. Ideal for those seeking a reliable and capable workhorse with a touch of comfort and sophistication.
Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, Bose speakers, wireless charging, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, trailering package, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, a touchscreen display, cruise control, sunroof, assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, power windows, power locks, power seats, power mirrors, Z71 off-road suspension, CD player and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Riverview GM
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014