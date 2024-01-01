2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is a powerful and stylish heavy-duty truck, featuring a modern exterior design, luxurious interior with advanced technology, and strong towing capabilities. Ideal for those seeking a reliable and capable workhorse with a touch of comfort and sophistication.</p> <p>Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, Bose speakers, wireless charging, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, trailering package, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, a touchscreen display, cruise control, sunroof, assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, power windows, power locks, power seats, power mirrors, Z71 off-road suspension, CD player and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

116,001 KM

Details Description Features

$65,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11076083
  2. 11076083
  3. 11076083
  4. 11076083
  5. 11076083
  6. 11076083
  7. 11076083
  8. 11076083
  9. 11076083
  10. 11076083
  11. 11076083
  12. 11076083
  13. 11076083
  14. 11076083
  15. 11076083
  16. 11076083
  17. 11076083
  18. 11076083
  19. 11076083
  20. 11076083
  21. 11076083
  22. 11076083
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KWEY6JF202727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24067A
  • Mileage 116,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ! No Accidents!



The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ is a powerful and stylish heavy-duty truck, featuring a modern exterior design, luxurious interior with advanced technology, and strong towing capabilities. Ideal for those seeking a reliable and capable workhorse with a touch of comfort and sophistication.



Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, Bose speakers, wireless charging, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, trailering package, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, a touchscreen display, cruise control, sunroof, assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, power windows, power locks, power seats, power mirrors, Z71 off-road suspension, CD player and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX 116,001 KM $65,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS 98,469 KM $51,977 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North REAR VIEW CAMERA | 3.2L PENTASTAR ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee North REAR VIEW CAMERA | 3.2L PENTASTAR ENGINE | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS 149,001 KM $14,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500