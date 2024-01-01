$41,977+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon
Denali ONE OWNER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2422A
- Mileage 75,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Canyon Denali in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!
The GMC Canyon Denali is a premium midsize pickup known for its refined design and rugged capabilities. With exclusive Denali trim, it offers a sophisticated interior, advanced technology, and powerful performance, making it a standout choice for those seeking luxury and versatility in a midsize truck.
Features include, leather upholstery, navigation system, heated seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charging, a touchscreen display, Bose speakers, assist steps, bed liner, 20” alloy wheels, trailering package with trailering assist guidelines, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote vehicle start, steering wheel audio controls, automatic climate control, keyless entry and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
