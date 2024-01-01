2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p>Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Sierra SLE Elevation Edition in Dark Slate Metallic! </p> <p>The 2018 GMC Sierra SLE offers rugged performance and impressive versatility. With its powerful engine options, advanced technology features, and refined interior, this truck is designed to tackle any task with confidence and style.</p> <p>Some of the great features include, cloth upholstery, trailering package, rear view camera with rear park assist, keyless entry, OnStar navigation system, bluetooth, a touchscreen display, front bench seat that fits up to 6 passengers, remote vehicle start, assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, 20” alloy wheels, automatic climate, CD player, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power rear sliding window and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p>

165,600 KM

$30,977

+ tax & licensing
Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,600KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXJG133187

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,600 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

