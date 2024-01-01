$30,977+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$30,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 GMC Sierra SLE Elevation Edition in Dark Slate Metallic!
The 2018 GMC Sierra SLE offers rugged performance and impressive versatility. With its powerful engine options, advanced technology features, and refined interior, this truck is designed to tackle any task with confidence and style.
Some of the great features include, cloth upholstery, trailering package, rear view camera with rear park assist, keyless entry, OnStar navigation system, bluetooth, a touchscreen display, front bench seat that fits up to 6 passengers, remote vehicle start, assist steps, rear bumper corner steps, 20” alloy wheels, automatic climate, CD player, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, power rear sliding window and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
