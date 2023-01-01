Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

145,272 KM

Details Description Features

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

Limited NEW TIRES! | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

Limited NEW TIRES! | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10190232
  2. 10190232
  3. 10190232
  4. 10190232
  5. 10190232
  6. 10190232
  7. 10190232
  8. 10190232
  9. 10190232
  10. 10190232
  11. 10190232
  12. 10190232
  13. 10190232
  14. 10190232
  15. 10190232
  16. 10190232
  17. 10190232
  18. 10190232
  19. 10190232
  20. 10190232
  21. 10190232
  22. 10190232
  23. 10190232
  24. 10190232
  25. 10190232
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190232
  • Stock #: 23147A
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH7JS891010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 145,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in a White Pearl! Only one owner and no accidents! Fits up to 8 passengers!



This Toyota Highlander has all the style on the outside and everything you need on the inside. Features rear view camera, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, rear park assist, JBL speakers, a moonroof, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, memory seats, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, lane departure warning, leather upholstery, bluetooth and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 50,668 KM
$43,977 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Terrain SLE...
 39,827 KM
$36,477 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain SLT...
 20,908 KM
$41,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory