519-627-6014
2018 Toyota Highlander
Limited NEW TIRES! | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10190232
- Stock #: 23147A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH7JS891010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in a White Pearl! Only one owner and no accidents! Fits up to 8 passengers!
This Toyota Highlander has all the style on the outside and everything you need on the inside. Features rear view camera, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, rear park assist, JBL speakers, a moonroof, rain sensing wipers, power liftgate, memory seats, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, lane departure warning, leather upholstery, bluetooth and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
