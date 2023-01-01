2018 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 2 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10190232

10190232 Stock #: 23147A

23147A VIN: 5TDDZRFH7JS891010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 145,272 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.