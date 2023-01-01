Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

55,286 KM

Details Description Features

$52,977

+ tax & licensing
$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TONNEAU COVER | CREW CAB | HEATED SEATS

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TONNEAU COVER | CREW CAB | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

55,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10059168
  • Stock #: N22249A
  • VIN: 1GTU9DED5KZ387024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N22249A
  • Mileage 55,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2019 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab. No accidents reported!



This GMC Sierra is equipped with a trailering package that will make towing a boat or trailer a breeze! Packed with loads of convenience features such as, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, tonneau cover, power locks, power seats, power windows, cruise control, automatic climate control, power outlet, USB ports, a touchscreen display, hitch guidance, remote start, rear view camera, steering wheel audio controls, automatic start/stop and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

